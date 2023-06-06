Youth commits suicide after losing money in Online games in Konaseema

A youth who was habituated to the online games and lost huge sum of money committed suicide in Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh.



The deceased identified as Sathvik was staying with his grandfather in Konaseema. He was addicted to online games in his mobile and constantly playing the games by putting the money.

Meanwhile, Sathvik's aunt who was in Dubai transferred Rs. 78,000 to Sathvik to carryout the surgery to his grandfather. However, Sathvik played online games using the money meant for his grandfather's surgery and lost it.

Realising that he would be scolded, Sathvik committed suicide out of fear of elders.