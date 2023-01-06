Youth commits suicide over harassment of loan app administrators in NTR district

In a tragic incident, another youth fell victim to loan app and cricket betting in NTR district. Going into the details, Rohit, a native of Veleru village in NTR district, took a loan on loan apps for cricket betting. He lost money in betting and could not pay it back.



Two days ago, Rohit tried to commit suicide by drinking poison unable to stop the harassment of loan app managers on one side and cricket bookies on the other. He died on Friday while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The doctors conducted Postmortem to Rohit's body at Gannavaram Government Hospital.

According to his father Kodanda Ramaiah, Rohit took a loan of Rs.2.50 lakh and was harrassed by the loan administrators. He recalled that his son sent about Rs. 7 lakhs through bank to a person named Raju within 60 days and demanded that the truth should be revealed over why the money was disbursed. He said Police should keep vigil on cricket betting and online games. Rohit's father Kodanda Ramaiah demanded that the case should be fully investigated and strict action should be taken against those responsible for death of his son.