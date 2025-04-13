Youth Congress demands suspension of Aarogyasri district coordinator

Kurnool: Youth Congress district president Mahendra Naidu has demanded immediate suspension of Aarogyasri district coordinator of Kurnool Bhaskar Reddy, alleging serious corruption and misuse of public health scheme.

Addressing a press conference at Birla Gate on Saturday, he accused the official of colluding with private hospitals and turning a welfare initiative into a business venture at the cost of poor patients’ health.

Mahendra Naidu alleged that the coordinator has been taking monthly commissions from hospital managements in exchange for favoring them under Aarogyasri scheme. “We have evidence to prove that hospitals are paying bribes to the coordinator every month. Despite patients being eligible for free treatment under Aarogyasri, hospitals are collecting money from them with the coordinator’s support,” he alleged.Mahendra Naidu further demanded that vigilance and ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) raids be conducted on the coordinator, stating that his corrupt practices have weakened Aarogyasri scheme’s implementation in the district.

“Based on the number of beds in hospitals and manipulation in scheme operations, the coordinator has engaged in blatant corruption,” Naidu added.

The Youth Congress leader warned that if the coordinator is not immediately suspended and a full investigation is not initiated, they will launch phase-wise protests across the district, in collaboration with student and youth organisations. “This is not just about one person; this is about justice for the poor who depend on Aarogyasri for their health and lives,” he concluded.