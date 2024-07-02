Youth Congress Leaders Demand Special Status for Andhra Pradesh

Youth Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh gathered to demand special status for the state, urging Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to take action. The leaders criticized the silence of the state government on the issue and called for support to be withdrawn if the special status is not granted by the Modi government.

The gathering included Youth Congress State Vice President Nandimandal Vijay Sushil Kumar, Youth Congress RTI State Vice President Sheikh Amir Bhasha, NSUI District President Mamilla Babu, Youth Congress Annayya District Vice President Nandimandalam Venkatasubbiah, Youth Congress RTI District President Mamilla Narasimhu, Youth Congress City Presidents Dasari Sivashankar and Prashanth, among others.

The leaders emphasized the importance of special status for the development of Andhra Pradesh and urged the state government to take action to achieve this goal.



