Youth dies of consuming petrol-sanitiser solution in Marripadu of Nellore

: A 25-year-old man, a habitual drinker, died on Sunday after consuming hand sanitizer mixed with petrol as a substitute for liquor Nellore district. The deceased was identified as Nalipogu Naresh (30) belonging to SC Colony in DC palli. The deceased who addicted to alcohol was suffering from withdrawal symptoms for the past three weeks due to lack of liquor amid imposition of nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

After knowing the incident, the locals noticed that he was already dead and immediately informed the police. Marripadu Police registered a case and shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters Hospital located in Atmakur for postmortem. Earlier, most of the people who suffered withdrawal symptoms have admitted to hospitals in both the Telugu states due to unavailability of the liquor.

Although the alcoholic addicts are prevailing the society, the governments are firm on the decision, and no exemption is given for the liquor stores. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported 44 new cases on Sunday taking the tally to 647 with 18 fatal cases and 565 active cases.