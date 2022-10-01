Youth exhorted to follow principles of Gandhiji

Tirupati: As part of the awareness programmes being held jointly by Academy of Gandhian studies and Gandhi King foundation commemorating the Gandhi birth anniversary, a debate was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday on the principles of Gandhiji.

Noted academician and speaker from Germany Dr Christian Bartolf said that Mahatma Gandhi chose the path of non-violence to attain freedom to India and gathered the support of thousands of people.

He felt that the youth should understand the principles of Gandhiji in the present day scenario to get rid of anger and temptations. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said that Gandhi proved that weapons were not necessary to defeat the enemies. He propagated the equality of women by encouraging them to play an active role in all spheres of society.

Director of Academy of Gandhian Studies Gopalakrishna Murthy, Gandhi King foundation president Prasad, SPMVV Dean of student affairs Prof YS Sarada, Dean of social sciences Prof Anuradha and Dean of Sciences Prof Nagaraju attended the programme.