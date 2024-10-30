Youth exhorted to stay away from ganja

Nellore: Speakers at a seminar organised at Umesh Chandra conference hall in connection with the Police Commemoration week on Tuesday, called upon the youth to stay away from ganja and protect their lives.

They pointed out that whoever gets addicted to ganja would ruin their lives.

They also stressed the need to organise awareness programmes in educational institutions to educate youth on the issue.

Addressing the seminar, Additional SP Ch Soujanya has pointed out that in most of the crimes, the accused were youth in the age group of 20 and 30 years who were committing the crimes in an inebriated condition after consuming ganja.

She said that it would be a challenging task for the administration alone to eradicate ganja. She sought the cooperation of parents and social activists to check the menace. The Additional SP has said that people should recall the sacrifices made by cops in safeguarding the society. Motivational speaker Narasimha Reddy urged the youth to concentrate in securing jobs in police department in the interest of social cause.

Armed Reserve DSP Venkateswara Rao has advised the students to concentrate on pursuing higher studies and serve the nation by occupying top positions in the government services.

Students who participated in the seminar have lauded the police for rendering invaluable services to protect the society round-the-clock.

City DSP Srinivasulu Reddy, Special Branch-2 Circle Inspector B Srinivasa Reddy, District Training Centre CI Nageswaramma and others were present.