Youth from Nellore district shot in US for booty, condition critical

Nellore: A student from Madamanuru village of Manabolu Mandal in the district has been shot by some assailants at Saint Louis, the USA on Friday which came to light late on Saturday. He has been identified as Dega Dheeraj Kumar Reddy who suffered severe bullet injuries. The youngster is pursuing an MS degree in St Louis University who was earlier worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

The family members of Dheeraj received communication that he had suffered the gunshot while he was on the way to a bakery for purchasing some foodstuff at Maryland Heights, St Louis where a team of black people shot him demanding his gold ornaments in the morning hours on April 10. Dheeraj's intestine and liver were damaged due to injuries of two bullets and was admitted to a hospital in US and is currently on ventilator whose condition is critical.

His family members who received communication late on Saturday are in deep trauma that what led to gunshots and are seeking support from the Government on the issue. His father Dega Bhaktavatsala Reddy from Lingampalli village in Podalakur Mandal is reportedly dead.