Youth gets 20-year jail in POCSO case

Anantapur : In a significant verdict, Anantapur Special Sessions Court (POCSO) sentenced an accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 and directed the accused to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The accused, Veeranipalli Chiranjeevi alias Chiru (22), son of V Kulayya, hailing from Enumalavari Palli village, Nallamada mandal, had misbehaved with a minor girl after offering to drop her home in his auto-rickshaw. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Kadiri town police station, following which the then CI B Venkata Chalapathi registered a case under POCSO Act and initiated an investigation. The accused was arrested on March 22, 2019 and sent to judicial custody. After completing investigation, the then CI T Madhu filed a charge sheet in Anantapur district sessions court, which later transferred the case to Special POCSO Court. After examining 14 witnesses, the court delivered its verdict on Thursday (March 20).

District SP V Ratna congratulated investigation officer B Venkata Chalapathi and court head constable Anjaneyulu for their diligent work in securing the conviction.