Youth goes missing in sea at Suryalanka beach in Guntur

Guntur: A youth who ventured into the sea along with his friends at Suryalanka beach on Sunday morning went missing in the sea.

According to police, eleven youth from Sangadigunta in Guntur city went to Suryalanka beach for swimming.

Santosh, Tarun went missing due to high tide in the sea.

Fishermen saved Santhosh and shifted him to the local government hospital for treatment. Tarun is still missing in the sea. Police pressed swimmers into Service to trace Santosh.