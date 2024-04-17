Youth Leaders from YCP Join TDP in Kadiri Constituency

In a significant development in Nallacheruvu mandal of Kadiri Constituency, young leaders and activists from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in large numbers. The migration of YCP leaders to TDP signals a growing dissatisfaction with the anti-people policies of the current government.

TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad welcomed the new members into the party fold and emphasized the hardships faced by the youth during the five-year rule of the YCP. He criticized Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for failing to fulfill promises and accused him of neglecting the welfare of the unemployed.

Venkataprasad highlighted the need for job opportunities and industrial development in the region, promising to create 20 lakh jobs under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. He condemned Jaganmohan Reddy's actions in Kadiri and vowed to work towards the overall development of the state.

The youth who joined TDP expressed their disillusionment with the YCP government and pledged to support TDP in the upcoming elections. They cited the lack of employment opportunities and the betrayal of promises by Jaganmohan Reddy as reasons for their switch in allegiance.

The joining of YCP leaders and activists to TDP in Kadiri Constituency is seen as a significant setback for the ruling party and a boost for TDP's electoral prospects. As the election season heats up, the political landscape in Kadiri is witnessing a shift towards TDP, with the hope of bringing about positive change and development in the region.