Youth shares selfie video over Vijayawada fire mishap, says he was rescued by police

Vijayawada: It is known that the fire accident at COVID care centre in Vijayawada has taken everyone by shock where as many as ten people were reported dead. The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken the issue serious and constituted a committee to probe into the fire mishap incident. On the other hand, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has announced Rs. 50 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a selfie video by a Coronavirus victim named Pavan Sai Kishan's selfie video surfaced where his has narrated what has happened in the morning at Swarna Palace hotel which was taken for lease to treat Coronavirus patients.

He said that he had witnessed the fires when he reached the COVID centre for quarantine one the advises of the Ramesh hospital. As per his claims, with the fires ar blaze, he was in panic and was blank on what to do. However, he said that he had called to fire department and police to rescue him where he received a help. He thanked police and fire department for rescuing him.

Meanwhile, according to the fore department DG, the accident is said to be happened due to short circuit where the ground floor and first floor was set in blaze claiming ten lives. He said that the rescue operations were held and most of them were out of danger.



