Youth stage Jaladeeksha for Amaravati

Thotlavalluru (Krishna): A group of youth headed by Valluri Kiran belonging to Penamakuru village in Krishna district staged a protest demanding continuation of Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh by standing in Krishna river water on Saturday.



Expressing solidarity with the farmers who had been agitating for the last 270 days in Amaravati, the youth staged Jaladeeksha at Penamakuru village.

Valluri Kiran said that Amaravati was the right place for the people all over the State to reach easily and that was why the place was chosen as State capital. He recalled that as the then Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also agreed to that proposal at that time.

He said that it was not proper to change the capital to Visakhapatnam. He appealed to the State government not to play with the lives of five crore Andhra people.

Maridu Parasuram, Nandeti Nagoor Babu, Velpuri Kiran, Jagadish, Ravi, Phani and others participated in the demonstration.