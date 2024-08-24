Live
Youth told to concentrate R&D in space science

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao stressed the need for the youth to concentrate on research and development in all sorts of science and technology, particularly in space science that required for the development of society.
Addressing a programme on first ever National Space Day, being held marking the anniversary of successful landing of Chandrayan-3 mission, the VC said that it will be highly impossible for human race to live without depending on science and technology, hence there will be great demand for these courses in future. Distinguished guest Prof D Narayana Rao, former director of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), emphasised establishment of Centre of Excellence in 'Green Energy' and VIKRAM SAT in VSU. VSU Registrar Dr K Suneetha and others were present.