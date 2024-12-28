Youth urged to apply for training by SEEDAP

Vijayawada: Minister for minorities welfare NMD Farooq appealed to the youth belonging to minorities to apply to Society for Employment generation and Enterprise Development of Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) to get training to get employment or to become entrepreneur.

He said in a statement here on Friday that the initiative by the state government would help to the minorities to get employment in the organised sector and they could establish industries. The SEEDAP has been providing necessary skills to the unemployed youth in various trades and link them to the industries. The training would be free to the youth to fill the skill gap in the industry, the minister said.

The free training would include the transportation, career counselling, uniform, lodging and boarding, study material and training in various skills.

The youth may obtain applications from all the minority welfare and minority finance offices in all the districts across the state and fill them with their bio-data to get the necessary training.