YS Avinash Reddy attends CBI inquiry in YS Viveka murder case

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy attended the CBI investigation in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Avinash appeared before the CBI for the fifth time after the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail and asked him to attend the CBI inquiry every Saturday. Avinash will be questioned on various issues related to the YS Viveka murder case.

Meanwhile, Sunitha Reddy daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of YS Avinash Reddy's bail. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the CBI and Avinash in the last hearing and adjourned the next hearing to July 3.