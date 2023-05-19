  • Menu
YS Avinash Reddy to appear before CBI for inquiry in YS Viveka's murder case

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy 

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy today.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy today. He will be present at Hyderabad CBI office at 11 am.

The MP reached Hyderabad on Thursday evening to attend the CBI inquiry. Earlier, the CBI has sent a notice to Avinash Reddy to attend the inquiry on May 16. However, Avinash Reddy sought time for four days citing pre-planned events in Pulivendula constituency.

The CBI officials gave only two days time while Avinash Reddy will attend the hearing today.


