YS Avinash Reddy to attend CBI inquiry today in YS Viveka murder case

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy will once again attend the CBI inquiry today as part of the investigation of former minister Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. He left for Hyderabad from Pulivendula on Monday morning at 5.30 am and will go to the CBI office at 3 pm. CBI has already interrogated Avinash Reddy 4 times in this case. With the recent issuance of notices, what is going to happen next has become curious.



On the other hand, after arresting Avinash Reddy's father Bhaskar Reddy, the CBI immediately took him to Hyderabad and produced him in the court. Bhaskar Reddy was sent to Chanchalguda Jail after being remanded for 14 days. Immediately a petition was filed by CBI to hand over him to custody for 10 days. The hearing on this petition will be held today. While this was going on, the CBI officials who went to Pulivendula on Sunday evening gave notices to Avinash Reddy. He was ordered to attend the hearing at the CBI office in Hyderabad at 3 pm on Monday. Avinash Reddy told the CBI officials that he will come to attend the investigation.

It is known that recently CBI has arrested Avinash Reddy's follower Uday Kumar Reddy in connection with this case. But MP Avinash Reddy has accused the CBI investigation and demand that the investigation should be conducted based on facts.









