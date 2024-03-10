YS Jagan addresses at Siddham meeting in Bapatla, thanks people for trust on him

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently addressed a preparatory meeting in Medarametla within the Bapatla Addanki constituency, expressing gratitude to the enthusiastic supporters who have rallied behind him and his party. Stating that the collective support he has got as a formidable force akin to a vast ocean, CM Jagan emphasized the importance of unity and faith in driving positive change and progress.

During the gathering, a massive turnout of supporters was evident, symbolizing the unwavering commitment and belief in CM Jagan's leadership. Acknowledging the trust placed in him to continue leading the state, CM Jagan reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people and shaping a better future for all. Encouraging the audience to join him in his mission for another five years, he called upon the collective effort to uplift the marginalized and safeguard the interests of the underprivileged.

In his address, CM Jagan said that the upcoming elections as a pivotal battle to be fought by the people and the opposition. He said that election notification will be released in four days.