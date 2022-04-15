YS Jagan and governor Biswabhushan Harichandan conveys Good Friday greetings to people

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed greetings to the people of the two Telugu states State on the occasion of Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday the Chief Minister asserted that Jesus Christ thriuhis acts had taught of forgiving our enemies through love a. "The day Good Friday marks the supreme sacrifice made by Jesus for the sake of people," YS Jagan added.







శత్రువుల‌ను కూడా ప్రేమ‌తో క్ష‌మించాల‌ని చెప్పిన ద‌యామ‌యుడు ఏసుక్రీస్తు.

జీస‌స్ మ‌హాత్యాగానికి ప్రతీక గుడ్ ఫ్రైడే. సాటివారి ప‌ట్ల ప్రేమ‌, అవ‌ధులు లేని త్యాగం.. ఇదే జీస‌స్ జీవితం మాన‌వాళికి ఇచ్చిన సందేశం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 15, 2022









Convey my greetings on Good Friday. #GoodFriday is observed by Christian brethren all over the world, in the memory of crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The death of Jesus signifies forgiveness for all of the sins of mankind, with Jesus sacrificing himself for the good of humankind. pic.twitter.com/gFJPeb30O9 — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) April 15, 2022





On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered recalled the sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. "We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," the prime minister tweeted.