YS Jagan and Governor extend wishes to people on Ganesh Chaturthi festival

As the Ganesh Chathurthi fervour marks the country, many celebrities from the political spectrum are extending their wishes to the people. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He wished all the people of the state to be blessed by Lord Vigneswara to lead a peaceful and harmonious life.



Chief Minister YS Jagan also wished all the Telugu people on the occasion of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival. He said that with the grace of Lord Vigneshwar, obstacles to good deeds will be removed and all the people will be blessed. He wished that every family in the state would prosper with the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wished the Telugu people on Vinayaka Chathurthi. He said he would pray to Lord Ganesha to give wisdom to the leaders who are oppressing the people in the name of governance.