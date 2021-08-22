YS Jagan and KCR extends Raksha Bandhan wishes to people of AP, Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday has extended the warm wishes to the people of two Telugu states on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival celebrated across the country. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, YS Jagan tweeted by writing, "the government has brought revolutionary changes in the field of women's empowerment, economically, socially, politically, academically and in terms of employment." He extended my heartiest wishes to all the sisters at the Raksha Bandhan festival.

ఆర్థికంగా, సామాజికంగా, రాజకీయంగా, విద్యాపరంగా, ఉద్యోగాల పరంగా దేశచరిత్రలోనే మహిళా సాధికారత విషయంలో ఎవ్వరూ వేయనన్ని ముందడుగులు వేసిన ప్రభుత్వంగా... రాష్ట్రంలోని ప్రతి అక్కకూ, ప్రతి చెల్లెమ్మకూ, ప్రతి అమ్మకూ, నా మేనకోడళ్లు అందరికీ రాఖీ పండుగ సందర్భంగా హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, several dignitaries met YS Jagan at the Tadepalli CM's camp office on Saturday to mark the Raksha Bandhan festival. Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and MLA Vidudala Rajani tied Rakhi for him.



On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to the people. Rakshabandhan stands as a symbol of brotherhood where girls tie Rakhi to brothers to seek blessings and protection from them. Rakshabandhan is a testament to the Indian tradition and custom, " said CM KCR.