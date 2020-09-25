YS Jagan and YSRCP leaders express grief over the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of music legend SP Balasubrhamanyam. He expressed profound sympathy to the family. The Chief Minister responded on Twitter on Friday. He has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages ​​and has earned a firm place in the hearts of music lovers. He expressed deepest condolences to their families.

గాన గంధర్వుడు ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం గారు ఇక లేరన్నవార్త దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. 16 భాషల్లో 40వేలకు పైగా పాటలు పాడి సంగీత ప్రియుల హృదయాల్లో సుస్థిర స్థానం సంపాదించుకున్నారు. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్ధిస్తూ.. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలుపుతున్నాను.#RIPSPB — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 25, 2020







Meanwhile, SP Balu, who had been undergoing treatment on a ventilator for 50 days, died on Friday. SP Balu is known as a playback singer, actor and music composer. His has won many national awards not only in Telugu and Tamil but also in Kannada. Meanwhile, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy expressed grief over the death of SP Balasubrahmanyam. On Friday, he responded on Twitter, "I extend my deepest condolences to the family of SP Balasubrahmanyam. The SP boy has the rare distinction of having sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. Even if he is not physically with us, the songs he sung and the fame he earns will last for generations to come. "

My deep condolences to the family of the greatest playback singer of all time SP Balasubramanyam. He has the rare distinction of working in 16 languages and has recorded over 40K songs. He may not be with us but his ever green songs and legacy are carried forward for generations. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) September 25, 2020



Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the untimely demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam could not be digested and that his death was a huge loss to the art world. Speaking to media on Friday, he lauded Balu as an outstanding person who captivated Kalamma Thalli with his melodious singing in all languages. Minister said it is not exaggeration to say that singing is immortalized in the hearts of art lovers. Minister Balineni extended his deepest condolences to Balu's family members.