YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to orphaned as parents commit suicide

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was shocked by the incident of couple committing suicide in Rajamahendravaram due to an online loan app. The CM ordered to provide assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to Nagasai (4) and Likhita (2), orphaned by the death of their parents. The District Collector was issued instructions to make arrangements for the care of the children.



Going into the details, Kolli Durga Prasad (32) and Ramyalakshmi (24) from Rajavommangi of Alluri Sitarama Raju district have been living in Shantinagar of Rajamahendra Varam for some time now. They have two daughters aged three and two years. Durga Prasad is a Zomato delivery boy and his wife Ramyalakshmi makes a living by sewing the mission.

A few days ago, he borrowed some money from the loan app through his cell phone for household needs. However, due to non-payment on time and increased interest, the telecallers of the loan app often called and harassed. They threatened to release the nude pictures if the victim don't pay the debt owed. Moreover, they called Durga Prasad relatives and friends and told them about the loan. Against this backdrop, the husband and wife got offended and committed suicide because of this loss of honor.

In this order, the Andhra Pradesh government has geared up to take measures unauthorized loan vendors. To this extent, the AP government has issued clear instructions to the officials the curb the load app menace.