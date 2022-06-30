YS Jagan announces ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Sri Sathya Sai district accident

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the tragic accident in Sri Sathya Sai district. He was on a visit to Paris and inquired about the details of the accident through the CMO.



On Thursday morning, an auto-carrying labourers at Chillakondayyapalli of Tadimarri mandal came in contact with high tension power wires leaving five female workers killed in the incident. Expressing shock over the incident, CM Jagan directed the authorities to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government. He also said that better treatment should be provided to those injured in the accident. It seems that CM Jagan has mentioned on this occasion to stand by the families of the victims.



As many as five women were burnt to death in a high voltage power line accident at Chilakondayyapalli, Tadimarri Mandal, Dharmavaram constituency, Sri Sathyasai district. It is learned that 12 people were traveling in the auto at the time of the accident. The deceased were identified as Guddampalli residents Kantamma, Ramulamma, Rattamma, Lakshmidevi, the daughter of Peddakotla. Both sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a government hospital.