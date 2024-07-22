  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan argues with police demanding entry into assembly through main gate

YS Jagan argues with police demanding entry into assembly through main gate
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh engaged in a heated argument with police officials outside the Assembly on Monday, demanding...

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh engaged in a heated argument with police officials outside the Assembly on Monday, demanding entrance through the main gate.

The police suggested that he use an alternate entrance, as they were preparing for the arrival of Governor Abdul Nazeer. Despite this, YSRCP MLAs and MLCs joined the Chief Minister at the main gate, protesting and raising slogans against the government. The situation remains tense as Reddy continues to press for entry through the main gate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X