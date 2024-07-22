Live
- Karnataka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations
- Budget will lay foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines
- Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia
- Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes
- Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani
- Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
- Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer
- Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’
- Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames for Web Version
Just In
YS Jagan argues with police demanding entry into assembly through main gate
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh engaged in a heated argument with police officials outside the Assembly on Monday, demanding...
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh engaged in a heated argument with police officials outside the Assembly on Monday, demanding entrance through the main gate.
The police suggested that he use an alternate entrance, as they were preparing for the arrival of Governor Abdul Nazeer. Despite this, YSRCP MLAs and MLCs joined the Chief Minister at the main gate, protesting and raising slogans against the government. The situation remains tense as Reddy continues to press for entry through the main gate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS