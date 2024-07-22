YS Jagan argues with police demanding entry into assembly through main gate

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh engaged in a heated argument with police officials outside the Assembly on Monday, demanding entrance through the main gate.

The police suggested that he use an alternate entrance, as they were preparing for the arrival of Governor Abdul Nazeer. Despite this, YSRCP MLAs and MLCs joined the Chief Minister at the main gate, protesting and raising slogans against the government. The situation remains tense as Reddy continues to press for entry through the main gate.