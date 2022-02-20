YS Jagan arrives at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to give a warm welcome to President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier, CM YS Jagan was welcomed by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha members Vijayasai Reddy and city mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari at Visakhapatnam airport.



President of India Ramnath Kovind will attend the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

CM YS Jagan will return after welcoming the President of India at INS Dega. The President will then proceed from INS Dega to the lodging area set up at the Eastern Naval Headquarters. The President will participate in the Fleet Review at 9.30am on Monday.