  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan arrives at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind

YS Jagan arrives at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind
x

YS Jagan arrives at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to give a warm welcome to President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier, CM YS Jagan was welcomed by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha members Vijayasai Reddy and city mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari at Visakhapatnam airport.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in INS Dega in Visakhapatnam to give a warm welcome to President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier, CM YS Jagan was welcomed by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha members Vijayasai Reddy and city mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari at Visakhapatnam airport.

President of India Ramnath Kovind will attend the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

CM YS Jagan will return after welcoming the President of India at INS Dega. The President will then proceed from INS Dega to the lodging area set up at the Eastern Naval Headquarters. The President will participate in the Fleet Review at 9.30am on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X