YS Jagan arrives in Venkatapalem for distribution of house site pattas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(File Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Venkatapalem the distribute the house site deeds to the poor

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Venkatapalem the distribute the house site deeds to the poor. A large number of people have attended the meeting where the event is being held.

