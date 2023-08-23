YS Jagan breaks ground for three renewable energy projects in Nandyal

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually performed the bhoomi puja ceremony for three renewable energy projects in Nandyal district. These projects include solar and wind power plants.



During the event, CM Jagan highlighted that the country's largest solar power plant will be established across 8,000 acres of land. He emphasized the environmental benefits of this project and mentioned that it will create job opportunities for the local youth.

The establishment of these renewable energy projects signifies the government's commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy sources in the region.