YS Jagan briefs governor Biswabhushan Harichandan over state issues, wishes all on Diwali

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. On Friday morning, YS Jagan accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi and went to Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. The Governor wished the couple a happy Diwali. On this occasion, CM Jagan had a half and hour meeting with the Governor. It is learnt that the Chief Minister has discussed with the Governor on various issues including the conduct of Assembly meetings and local body elections. As well as information on key bills to be passed in the Assembly as discussed with the Governor. The Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the covid conditions in the state and the implementation of welfare schemes.

On the other hand, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan wished the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali. "I wish the people of Andhra Pradesh a happy Diwali. The light that shines on Diwali should bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all. Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil," governor wished. "People should celebrate the festival with caution, control the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and following social distance. I pray to Jagannath Swamy and Venkateswaraswamy to bless us all," Governor Biswabhushan said in a statement.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Diwali to all the people of Andhra Pradesh and all over the world. The Chief Minister hopes that this Diwali will fill a million lights in the lives of the people. "Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and divine power over evil. On the occasion of this festival, the Chief Minister wished all the good fortune, wealth and prosperity to the Telugu people and lit the lamps of happiness in every house. A press release to this effect was issued on Friday.