YS Jagan clarifies on TDP allegations on Jangareddygudem deaths, terms it as baseless

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday addressed the legislative assembly and gave a clarity on the Jangareddygudem deaths incident. He revealed that a special system has been brought in to curb illicit liquor and 13,000 cases have been registered in two years and accused TDP of spreading false propaganda on ordinary deaths. CM Jagan said that the TDP should act with wisdom and opined that there should be a concrete evidence while leveling allegations on the government.



He said that 2 per cent of the people in the country are dying of adulterated liquor. The chief minister questioned whether it is possible to produce alcohol in Jangareddygudem. He took a jibe of Chandrababu stating that he has lost his mind. YS Jagan urged TDP members in the assembly to behave properly.

Meanwhile, TDP members staged protests during the sixth day assembly sessions. The proceedings of the House were interrupted. The speaker suspended the TDP members from the assembly. The decision was taken by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram after they repeatedly obstructed the House.