Just In
YS Jagan condemns arrest of actor Posani Krishna Murali
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the recent arrest of film actor Posani Krishna Murali.
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the recent arrest of film actor Posani Krishna Murali. Jagan expressed his discontent with what he characterized as the authoritarian approach of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.
In a conversation with Posani's wife, Kusumala, Jagan assured her of the party's unwavering support for the actor following his arrest. He emphasized the importance of remaining strong during challenging times, stating, "People and God are watching the ongoing affairs in the state."
Jagan announced that the YSRCP would provide legal assistance to Posani, promising to enlist senior lawyers associated with the party to support him in the legal proceedings. "We will move forward legally with senior lawyers related to the party," he said.
Posani Krishna Murali was taken into custody by the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday night and is currently held at the Obulavaripalli police station in Annamayya district. According to reports, Dr. Guru Mahesh from the Obulavaripalli Primary Health Centre is conducting medical examinations on the actor.