YS Jagan condoles death of Tollywood actor Sarath Babu
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock over the death of senior actor Sarath Babu and stated that the late actor was known as a great actor.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock over the death of senior actor Sarath Babu and stated that the late actor was known as a great actor.
The chief minister said that he played all kinds of roles as protagonist, villain and supporting actor and got special recognition and expressed his deepest condolences to their family at this tragic time through Twitter handle.
Sarath Babu, who acted in more than 300 films, breathed his last at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad due to ill health. Sarath Babu, who made his debut with the movie Ramarajyam in 1973, was last seen in the movie Phir Pelli.
AP Film Development Chairman Posani Krishna Murali and Tollywood celebrities have condoled the death of Sarath Babu.
