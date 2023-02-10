YS Jagan congratulates ISRO scientists for succesful launch of SSLV D2 rocket

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over the successful launch of SSLV D2 rocket. CM Jagan congratulated the scientists of ISRO for the success by putting three satellites into orbit simultaneously.



CM Jagan stated that he wants ISRO to achieve more successes in the future.

Meanwhile, the SSLV D2 rocket from Sriharikota flew into space. SSLV D2 carried three sub-planets into space. Meanwhile, the rocket launch was completed in 13 minutes and 2 seconds. Through this, 2 domestic and one American satellite reached the orbit.