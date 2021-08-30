YS Jagan congratulates shooter Avani Lekhara for winning Gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the shooter Avani Lekhara who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. He said that Avani Lekhara is the first Indian athlete in setting a new record in the world of sports by winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics. He wished that she would excel in future endeavours and bring the name of fame to the country.



Similarly, CM Jagan congratulated all the athletes who are competing in the Paralympics. He praised the Indian players for their fantastic performance in Tokyo. He said that India has won 7 medals so far and hoped that India would win more medals.

Chief minister YS Jagan tweeted on thos occasion by writing, "Congratulations Avani Lekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympics Gold medal. With this record breaking performance you have created landmark for Indian sports and athletics. May you keep shining and bring more glory to the country."

In am another tweet YS Jagan said, "I congratulate the entire fraternity of @ParalympicIndia for their all round performance at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. So far India has secured 7 medals, many more to come."



Avani Lekhara wins first gold today in the Tokyo Paralympics by winning the women's 10m Air Rifle. The 19-year-old has become the first woman to win a Paralympics gold medal from India. She finished with 249.6 points.

