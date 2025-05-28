YS Jagan Criticizes TDP’s Mahanadu Event, Calls It a Drama

As the TDP's Mahanadu event is being held in Kadapa, YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticized the event. He called it a drama and questioned whether TDP leaders can go to any home in the state and show real work they have done.

Jagan said that the promises, pamphlets, and bonds shared by TDP in the past are still in people’s homes, and now people are asking what happened to the "Super Six" and "Super Seven" promises. He said TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu is only posing for photos at the event. Jagan mocked the party by calling TDP the "Telugu Drama Party."

He added that holding a Mahanadu meeting in Kadapa does not show real leadership. According to him, real leadership means keeping promises and working for the people.

Jagan accused Chandrababu of spoiling politics by trying to tempt, threaten, and scare elected leaders. He said this is harmful to democracy and called Chandrababu a bad influence on the system.

He also said that even during the COVID-19 crisis, when the government had less money and more expenses, his team continued working for the public. He claimed that his government did not use problems as an excuse and continued to do good work. He said they fulfilled 99 percent of their promises and kept the election manifesto visible in all offices. According to him, these efforts led to a clean sweep in the local body elections.