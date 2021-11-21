YS Jagan directs ministers and MLAs to monitor relief measures in flood-hit areas

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the ministers-in-charge of the flood-hit areas, and MLAs of the respective districts to remain there and monitor the relief efforts. He said appropriate steps should be taken to ensure immediate relief to the people while touring the villages. The CM directed the ministers and MLAs to bring the issues to the notice of the authorities and work towards resolving them and stand by the flood victims till normalcy returns.

On the other hand, in addition to sanitation works in the towns and drainage works, medical facilities were ordered to be provided to prevent the spread of infections in the flood-prone areas. He asked to make accurate estimates of the damage caused by the floods and the distribution of rations and goods provided by the government to the victims.

Farmers whose crops have been completely damaged should take steps to ensure that they get seeds, etc. as previously announced so that they can re-cultivate their crops. The CM directed the farmers to take steps to ensure that they get seeds, as previously announced so that the farmers whose crops are completely damaged can be re-cultivated and to stand by the people in coordination with the authorities wherever possible.

Chief Minister YS Jagan directed that MLAs from flood-hit areas should not come to the assembly and should remain in their area and actively participate in relief activities.