YS Jagan directs officials to ensure no power shortage and cuts in the summer

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials that there should be no shortage of electricity in summer. CM Jagan made it clear that the problem of power cuts should not arise due to power shortage.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a review on the Energy Department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and said that the authorities should take due care in the case of coal reserves To this extent, CM Jagan suggested that the officials should prepare in all ways.

CM took a key decision on the meter connections to farmers and directed the authorities to provide the same in a stipulated time. The officials said that

that 1.06 lakh connections have already been granted in this financial year to those who have already applied and opined more than 20,000 more connections are being granted by March.

Officials said that many measures have been taken as per the CM's orders to increase the quality of power supply and revealed that the construction of 100 electricity sub-stations is already being completed across the state.

Also, it is revealed that those who are completing the constructions under the scheme of houses for all the poor are being granted immediate connections.

Officials revealed that they have already given connections to more than 2.18 lakh houses. As the houses are being completed, it is revealed that they are being given connections at a fast pace.

Minister of Power, Forest Environment, Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, CS Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Energy Department Special CSK Vijayanand, Industries Department Special CS Karikala Valavan, Finance Secretary N. Gulzar, Transco JMD Prithvi Tej and other senior officials were present.