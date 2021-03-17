YS Jagan directs officials to increase coronavirus tests amid an increase in cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a video conference with governors, lieutenant governors, and chief ministers of various states on the corona. After the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review with the officials. On this occasion, he said that the electoral process has become an obstacle to the vaccination process as the bureaucracy is engrossed in the conduct of elections.

"There are only six days left in the election process of ZPTC and MPTC; it would have been good if these elections were conducted as soon as the municipal elections were over. But that did not happen, the delay has been going on," Jagan opined. He further asserted that the election process needs to be completed as soon as possible because of the currently growing cases across the country.

YS Jagan further said that once the election process is completed, the vaccination‌ process can be taken as an excerpt, otherwise, it will be difficult to make contain the virus in the areas where it is spreading. "Officials should try to complete the remaining election process as soon as possible. It should be formally reported to the Governor and the High Court on behalf of the government, "said Jagan.

In this backdrop, CM Jagan directed the authorities to focus on the vaccination process and provide vaccines to those above 45 years of age and those suffering from chronic diseases. He said that instead of treating those infected with the virus, they should focus on preventive measures against the virus. He directed the authorities to increase the number of coronavirus tests and take appropriate steps to ensure that 100 percent RTPCR tests are carried out in full force.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister, Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawang, Medical and Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal and many other dignitaries.