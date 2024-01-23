Live
- Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday in Done
- Assam govt flayed for denying permission for Rahul’s temple visit
- Nellore: People throng Collectorate for getting issues resolved
- Speed up arrangements for Dharmic conference: JEO
- Zee shares now down 30% in a single trading session
- Nara Lokesh birthday celebrations held in Eluru under TNSF
- Gangwon 2024 continues legacy of gender equality
- A multifaceted approach to preventing cervical cancer
- Rohit captain as six Indians feature in Men's ODI Team of the Year
- TDP Visakha North constituency in-charge celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday
Just In
YS Jagan disburses YSR Asara funds, says YSRCP govt. giving priority to women
CM Jagan, during his visit to Uravakonda of Anantapur district, he pressed a button and deposited cash in the accounts of DWACRA Sanghas as part of the YSR Asara program.
CM Jagan, during his visit to Uravakonda of Anantapur district, he pressed a button and deposited cash in the accounts of DWACRA Sanghas as part of the YSR Asara program. He emphasized the importance of women's empowerment and stated that Rs.6,395 crores have been deposited in the accounts of DWACRA women, benefiting 79 lakh women through the YSR Asara scheme.
CM Jagan also highlighted the transparency of their welfare schemes and mentioned that under the Asara program, Rs. 25,571 crore loans have been paid in 56 months. Additionally, Rs. 31,000 crores have been transferred to women's accounts through YSR Asara, Rs. 26,067 crores have been provided under Jagananna Amma Vodi, and Rs. 14,129 crores have been deposited in women's accounts through YSR Cheyuta.
The CM questioned why such welfare schemes were not provided to women during the previous government's regime and attributed the change of Chief Minister as the reason for these current schemes. He also criticized the previous government for allegedly looting public money.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy criticized Chandrababu Naidu and his political alliance, stating that they have a history of not doing any good. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of having a gang of corrupt politicians and media heads supporting him. Reddy also pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu has many star campaigners promoting him, despite not having any achievements or welfare programs. He mentioned that his government has worked towards the welfare of the people and has implemented policies such as direct money transfers. Reddy also criticized Chandrababu Naidu's broken promises, particularly regarding the waiver of loans for savings societies. He highlighted the progress made by these societies under his government and emphasized his commitment to the happiness and well-being of the people.