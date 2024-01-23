YS Jagan disburses YSR Asara funds, says YSRCP govt. giving priority to women

CM Jagan, during his visit to Uravakonda of Anantapur district, he pressed a button and deposited cash in the accounts of DWACRA Sanghas as part of the YSR Asara program. He emphasized the importance of women's empowerment and stated that Rs.6,395 crores have been deposited in the accounts of DWACRA women, benefiting 79 lakh women through the YSR Asara scheme.

CM Jagan also highlighted the transparency of their welfare schemes and mentioned that under the Asara program, Rs. 25,571 crore loans have been paid in 56 months. Additionally, Rs. 31,000 crores have been transferred to women's accounts through YSR Asara, Rs. 26,067 crores have been provided under Jagananna Amma Vodi, and Rs. 14,129 crores have been deposited in women's accounts through YSR Cheyuta.

The CM questioned why such welfare schemes were not provided to women during the previous government's regime and attributed the change of Chief Minister as the reason for these current schemes. He also criticized the previous government for allegedly looting public money.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy criticized Chandrababu Naidu and his political alliance, stating that they have a history of not doing any good. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of having a gang of corrupt politicians and media heads supporting him. Reddy also pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu has many star campaigners promoting him, despite not having any achievements or welfare programs. He mentioned that his government has worked towards the welfare of the people and has implemented policies such as direct money transfers. Reddy also criticized Chandrababu Naidu's broken promises, particularly regarding the waiver of loans for savings societies. He highlighted the progress made by these societies under his government and emphasized his commitment to the happiness and well-being of the people.