YS Jagan disburses YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme amount to farmers for the Kharif-2020 season

YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme: The government of Andhra Pradesh, led by the chief minister, has disbursed the compensation of Rs 1,820.23 crore in the accounts of 15.15 lakh farmers for the Kharif-2020 season under the YSR free crop insurance scheme. On Tuesday, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the CM camp office in Tadepalli, Guntur district, deposited free crop insurance into farmers accounts virtually. Speaking on occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "We have launched another good program for farmers and is releasing free crop insurance compensation; about Rs. 3,900 crore has been deposited under farmer guarantees in the last month. More than 60 per cent of the state is dependent on agriculture,"



He said that the state would be good only when the farmers and farm labourers are good. "Last year, 15.15 lakh farmers suffered crop losses in Kharif, and we are crediting Rs 1,820.23 crore to all the farmers who lost their crops," he said. He further added that the government had released Rs 715 crore for 2018-19 insurance arrears and another Rs 1,253 crore for 2019-20 free crop insurance compensation.



He said it was unknown when compensation would be given to farmers whose crops were damaged and that they would pay compensation to farmers who suffered losses in Kharif in the same season when they arrived. He said the state government would bear crop insurance without burdening the farmers. "We have spent over Rs 83,000 crore on farmers in 23 months and set up village secretariats for every 2,000 population in the state, and 10,778 RBKs have been set up along with village secretariats, YS Jagan said.



Speaking on occasion, Minister Kannababu said that CM Jagan was biased towards farmers and provided insurance compensation to farmers who lost their crops in Kharif 2020. The cash was deposited directly in the farmers' accounts.

