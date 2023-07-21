YS Jagan disburses YSR Nethanna Nestham funds, lashes Pawan

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed the fifth tranche of Nethanna Nestham funds into the beneficiaries at a public meeting in Venkatagiri of Tirupati. The chief minister has deposited Rs. 24,000 each into the accounts of 80,686 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government is supporting the handloom weavers family by extending the financial assistance. He said that Backward Castes are the backbone of the society who were neglected by the previous government.

The Chief Minister said that his government is benefitting the poor with Navaratnalu and alleged that the handloom weavers were deceived by the then Chandrababu Naidu government.

Responding to the remarks on the volunteers, chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy responded strongly to the inappropriate comments made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan about volunteers. He criticised both Pawan Kalyan and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for their remarks on the volunteer system.

CM Jagan highlighted the dedicated service of volunteers who work tirelessly regardless of weather conditions and go door-to-door to inquire about the welfare of the people. He emphasized that volunteers are individuals of integrity, free from corruption and discrimination, and are an integral part of the community. CM Jagan firmly stated that no one with culture would insult or belittle the volunteers.

CM Jagan also criticized section of media for publishing articles that misrepresent the volunteers. He pointed out that such false accusations tarnish the reputation of the volunteers, who are primarily women.

Furthermore, CM Jagan mentioned the questionable actions and statements of Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son, own son, and brother-in-law, which can be found on YouTube. He criticized Pawan Kalyan for making derogatory comments about volunteers and took a jibe touching the latter's marriages.

CM Jagan defended the integrity of the volunteers, stating that they have not engaged in any wrongdoing and termed Pawan Kalyan as working as a volunteer for Chandrababu for ten years.