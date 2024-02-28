YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again demonstrated his commitment to supporting farmers by depositing YSR Rythu Bharosa investment assistance into the accounts of eligible farmer families for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, zero interest subsidy amounts have been disbursed to qualifying farmer households for the Rabi 2021-22 and Kharif-2022 seasons. The Chief Minister personally oversaw the distribution of aid by pressing a button from the camp office in Tadepalli.

During this event, CM Jagan emphasized the importance of the agricultural sector, stating that the welfare of the state hinges on the well-being of farmers. Over Rs.1,078.36 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 53.58 lakh farmers, benefiting tenant farmers, forest land cultivators, and devadaya land cultivators. The total assistance provided under the Rythu Bharosa scheme over 57 months amounts to Rs.34,288 crores, with an additional Rs.17,500 being given to each farmer beyond what was initially promised in the manifesto.

The government's unwavering support for farmers is evident through initiatives like YSR Rythu Bharosa, which serves as both an investment aid and a blessing for farmers. The assistance provided has significantly benefited smallholder farmers, with the majority of farmers owning less than half a hectare of land. By covering 80% of the costs under Rythu Bharosa, the government has positively impacted farmers across the state.

CM Jagan highlighted the pro-farmer stance of the government, expressing pride in the support extended to farmers through measures such as zero interest subsidies. The government's commitment to assisting farmers who diligently repay loans is reflected in the substantial interest subsidy of Rs.2,050 crores provided to 84.66 lakh farmers. In total, Rs.1,294.38 crores have been released to farmers under Rythu Bharosa and zero interest schemes.

The government's dedication to the welfare of farmers is evident in its actions, with increased financial support provided beyond election promises. By enhancing assistance to Rs.13,500 per year and disbursing Rs.67,500 over five years instead of the initially pledged Rs.50,000, the government showcases its commitment to exceeding expectations and standing by farmers in every circumstance.