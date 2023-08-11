YS Jagan disburses YSR Zero Interest funds, says govt. committed to woman welfare

Chief Minister YS Jagan is currently visiting Janupalli, Amalapuram mandal of Konaseema district. As part of this visit, the interest money for the fourth installment of the YSR zero interest scheme was directly deposited into the bank accounts of eligible women. A total of 1,05,13,365 wome out of 9.48 lakh eligible self-help groups (SHGs) have received a reimbursement of Rs.1,353.76 crore, which was paid to banks.



During the event, CM Jagan expressed his gratitude for the successful program and highlighted the government's commitment to women's empowerment. He emphasized the importance of women's happiness and stated that the burden of interest should not fall on the poor sisters.

Further speaking, CM Jagan also emphasised on the achievements of the government, including the introduction of schemes like YSR Cheyutha and YSR Kapu Netham. He said that the government has fully reimbursed the cost of education for underprivileged children, amounting to Rs. 14,129 crores besides providing an annual financial assistance of Rs.20,000 per student under accommodation scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the government has issued 30 lakh house site pattas to the poor and constructing 22 lakh houses and added that the volunteer system implemented by the government is working well to ensure old age pension are delivered on time.

In the span of four years, a total of Rs. 2,31,123 crores have been disbursed including Rs. 2000 crore allocation to the children with a substantial increase compared to the previous government's allocation of only Rs. 400 crores for children.

CM Jagan proudly stated that his government has created a historic by providing 50 percent of nominated posts to women and introduced Disha Police Stations to ensure the safety of women by providing swift police assistance.