Live
YS Jagan distributes assigned lands in Nuzividu, says govt. is addressing farmers problems
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed the assigned land pattas to the poor in Nuzividu.
Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the efforts being made to address farmers' land problems. He mentioned that they are granting the right to assigned lands from 2003 and have completed surveys for 18 lakh acres in the first phase, followed by 24.6 lakh acres in the second phase. He said completion of resurveys in four thousand villages allows for registration in those areas.
YS Jagan emphasised the speed at which surveys are being conducted with the help of thousands of surveyors, ensuring that land rights are provided for assigned lands. Additionally, he mentioned that they are granting rights to lands distributed by the SC Corporation and waste lands for tribal farmers. "The farmers cultivating the land of Lanka have also been given rights and Gram Inam Service lands have been removed from the prohibited list," YS Jagan said.
The Chief Minister also stated that they have allocated places for cemeteries across the state to cater to the needs of Dalit communities. "These initiatives aim to address land-related issues and provide equitable access to land rights for various groups in the state," YS Jagan added.