YS Jagan distributes Microsoft training certificate at an event held in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it is a proud moment for the state in the field of education as a new chapter has been started in the soft skills program. During his visit to Visakhapatnam on Friday, he attended and spoke at the Microsoft certification ceremony held at AU Convocation Hall in Siripuram.



CM Jagan stated that for the first time in the country, students were given soft skills training through Microsoft and 35,980 students have been trained by Microsoft. Congratulating the students who completed the training, he pointed out that the youth get employment opportunities through training in soft skills.

He said about 1.62 lakh people have been trained in soft skills in 40 departmental courses. The state government has spent Rs.25,000 to Rs.50,000 on each student for training so as not to burden the students, CM Jagan stated adding that every student in the state has been trained to compete in the world.

He said that children need the education to prosper in life. He informed that his government has already brought many revolutionary changes in the field of education by implementing Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, and English medium.