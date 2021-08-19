YS Jagan expresses anguish over corruption in govt. offices, directs officials to take steps to eradicate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anguish over the corruption that has recently erupted in the Sub-Registrar's office. CM Jagan made it clear that government revenue would not be neglected under any circumstances. The CM on Thursday conducted a high-level review on the revenue sources for the state at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli and had a meeting with the officials of all the departments which provide revenue to the state. The chief minister questioned how did the fake challans get into the offices of the sub-Registrar and expressed anguish that the matter did not come to light unless the ACB raided. Authorities were asked what action had been taken. Officials told CM Jagan that the officers involved in the irregularities have been suspended.



The CM directed to focus on the arrears due to the state exchequer and said that the steps should be taken to improve the conditions of the revenue sources currently available

The CM advised the officials to see the revenue sources grow naturally every year and ensure that the revenue coming through GST collections. He also suggested focusing on new sources of revenue for the state and directed the collectors to collect the revenue, which is due to the government. "Corruption in government departments must be curbed and officers should work in coordination between the various departments," said YS Jagan.

The CM directed higher authorities to get information from the intelligence at the field level on corrupt activities and suggested that the authorities should focus on incoming calls to the call center. He said that the proper SOPs need to be brought in to eradicate corruption. CM Jagan directed the officers to look into the payment process in all the offices including the Sub-Registrar. Meanwhile, Finance ministry officials, who have been scrutinizing the software in this regard, said they had made complete changes without any room for corruption. CM Jagan directed the officers to look into the conditions in the services.

While it is the responsibility of the government to provide for the people through its schemes and programs, the collectors and the JCs should also focus on the revenue collection due to the government. The CM, who wants to increase revenue sources through new strategies and new revenues, has been directed to bring in innovative reforms for this. In particular, the CM directed the authorities to bring in proper SOPs to eradicate corruption and the process of payment of challans should be scrutinized not only in the offices of the Sub-Registrar but in all the other offices.

On the other hand, the finance department officials told the CM that they had closely monitored the software in government-run companies. "We have made complete changes without a place for corruption," officials told.