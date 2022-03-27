YS Jagan expresses shock on Bhakarapet bus accident, announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of several members who went to an engagement event in the incident where a private bus met with an accident at Bhakarapet near Tirupati. He ordered Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to each to the families of those killed in the accident and to provide compensation at the rate of Rs. 50,000. CM Jagan also directed the authorities to provide quality medical treatment to the injured till the victims recover.



On this occasion, the officials explained the causes of the accident and the relief measures to the Chief Minister. Immediately after the accident, the district collector and SPs themselves oversaw the relief efforts. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy also took part in the relief efforts, officials told the CM. He said the injured were being treated at Swims, Rua and Bird hospitals in Tirupati.

It is learnt, seven including a woman, two children and four youth died in the road accident on the Bakarapet ghat road, last night while 55 more in the bus injured. Though the fatal accident took place around 10 last night, it was known an hour later to Chandragiri police who rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations. As the bus carrying 62 coming from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to Tirupati for a wedding engagement function fell into the deep valley in the late hours, it was noticed by others going in vehicles lately and informed the police.