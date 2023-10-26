YS Jagan expresses shock over Karnataka accident, assures support to victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his deep sorrow and shock over the tragic death of passengers from Sathya Sai district in a road accident in Karnataka.

He described it as a very sad incident and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace. The Chief Minister assured that the government would provide all necessary support to the affected families during this difficult time.

CM Jagan also mentioned in a tweet that one person who was injured in the accident and is in critical condition will be receiving better medical treatment.

In a tragic accident in Chikkaballapur of Karnataka, as many as eight people belonging to Andhra Pradesh died on the spot. According to reports, a Tata Sumo vehicle collided with a parked tanker, resulting in the loss of eight lives. The injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for treatment, with three of them reported to be in serious condition.