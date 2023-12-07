Live
YS Jagan extend best wishes to Telangana govt. congratulates CM Revanth and Dy. CM Bhatti
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted extended best wishes to newly formed government in Telangana.
Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, YS Jagan congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and the ministers who took oath.
He said that he wish from the bottom of his heart that brotherhood and cooperation be prevailed between the two Telugu states.
