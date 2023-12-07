YS Jagan extend best wishes to Telangana govt. congratulates CM Revanth and Dy. CM Bhatti

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted extended best wishes to newly formed government in Telangana.

Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, YS Jagan congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and the ministers who took oath.

He said that he wish from the bottom of his heart that brotherhood and cooperation be prevailed between the two Telugu states.

తెలంగాణలో కొలువుదీరిన కొత్త ప్రభుత్వానికి అభినందనలు. ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేసిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ ‌రెడ్డి గారికి, డిప్యూటీ సీఎం భట్టి విక్రమార్క గారికి, మంత్రులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల మధ్య సోదరభావం, సహకారం పరిఢవిల్లాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 7, 2023



